Alim McNeill Hit With Harsh Label Ahead of Lions Season

Alim McNeill enters the 2026 season with plenty to prove, and one national NFL writer has put an especially harsh label on the Detroit Lions defensive tackle.

McNeill was selected for an “All-Overpaid Team” entering the season after a disappointing 2025 campaign in which he appeared in 10 games, recorded only 14 tackles and finished with one sack.

Those numbers are difficult to ignore when attached to the four-year, $97 million extension Detroit gave McNeill during the 2024 season.

Still, there is some important context surrounding his drop in production. McNeill spent much of 2025 trying to regain his form after suffering a torn ACL late in the previous season, and what the Lions have seen during training camp this summer suggests it may be premature to write off their investment.

Alim McNeill Lands on the Wrong Kind of List

McNeill’s 2025 season was easily his least productive since emerging as one of Detroit’s most disruptive interior defenders.

He played 10 games after returning from ACL surgery and finished with just one sack. His Pro Football Focus grade also fell dramatically after he had established himself as one of the league’s more productive interior pass rushers over the previous two seasons.

Garrett Podell wrote that McNeill’s recent injuries and declining production make his contract one of the NFL’s biggest concerns entering 2026.

“He’s been unable to stay on the field of late, a common theme for the Lions’ defense these days, missing a combined 14 games since 2023,” Podell wrote. “In 2025, his 52.5 defensive grade ranked 89th out of 127 interior defensive linemen grades by Pro Football Focus. McNeil’s career-high 5.0 sacks came back in 2023, and he’s accumulated just 4.5 across the last two seasons. Detroit needs much more out of McNeil with three years remaining on this albatross.”

Calling McNeill’s contract an “albatross” is certainly strong.

If Detroit gets the 2025 version again, though, the criticism will become increasingly difficult to dismiss.

Detroit Didn’t Pay McNeill Because of One Good Season

There is also a reason Brad Holmes was comfortable making such a significant investment in McNeill.

Before the knee injury, McNeill had developed from a third-round pick into one of Detroit’s best defensive players. He recorded at least four sacks and 34 pressures in both 2023 and 2024 while posting PFF pass-rush grades above 76.0 in each season.

His overall grade reached a career-best 88.5 in 2023.

That is the player Detroit paid.

McNeill’s combination of power and athleticism gave the Lions something difficult to find inside. He could hold his ground against the run while also collapsing the pocket, which prevented quarterbacks from simply stepping forward when Aidan Hutchinson created pressure off the edge.

Detroit had watched that development for several years, dating back to when McNeill reshaped his body specifically to improve as a pass rusher.

The contract wasn’t based on hope. It was based on the trajectory of a player who appeared to be entering his prime.

Then his knee gave out.

The ACL Injury Matters When Evaluating 2025

McNeill tore his ACL against the Buffalo Bills in December 2024, meaning his entire following offseason became about rehabilitation rather than normal preparation.

The Lions knew his recovery would stretch into the 2025 season. McNeill began that year on the PUP list, and even as his return approached, he acknowledged there was still work required to get his surgically repaired knee completely back to normal.

During that process, McNeill said he had moved beyond rehabilitation and into regular training, but returning to the field and immediately returning to peak form are two different things.

That does not excuse everything that happened in 2025. The Lions paid McNeill to be an impact player, and one sack in 10 games wasn’t enough.

It does make his performance easier to understand.

Players recovering from major knee injuries often spend significant time rebuilding explosiveness, confidence and lower-body strength. For an interior defensive lineman whose game depends heavily on leverage and power, that matters.

The better evaluation of Detroit’s contract may come now.

McNeill Is Already Showing Signs of a Bounce Back

There have been encouraging signs during training camp.

During Monday night’s Lions scrimmage, McNeill consistently created problems for Detroit’s starting offense. He generated interior pressure early, helped shut down running lanes and repeatedly forced the offense to adjust around him.

That matters more than a summer stat line.

The explosive version of McNeill is built around disruption. When he is pushing offensive linemen backward and forcing running backs to change direction before reaching the line of scrimmage, the entire defense benefits.

The Lions also have considerably more talent around him this year. Hutchinson remains the centerpiece of the pass rush, while Tyleik Williams continues developing and Detroit has several younger defensive linemen pushing for roles.

If McNeill returns to his 2023 and 2024 form, Kelvin Sheppard suddenly has multiple ways to create pressure without constantly relying on Hutchinson.

That is the scenario Holmes envisioned when he handed McNeill his extension.

2026 Could Decide How the Contract Is Remembered

The “overpaid” criticism isn’t completely unfair.

McNeill is being compensated like an impact defensive tackle, and Detroit did not receive impact production from him last season. Once a player signs a contract approaching $100 million, expectations change.

But there is a difference between a bad contract and a bad season.

McNeill is only 26 years old. His best NFL football came before a major knee injury, not five years ago. If his disappointing 2025 season was primarily the result of trying to regain his explosiveness following ACL reconstruction, Detroit could still receive plenty of value from the remaining years of the deal.

If he struggles again while healthy, the conversation changes significantly.

That is what makes 2026 such an important season for No. 54.

Bottom Line

Alim McNeill landing on an “All-Overpaid Team” isn’t difficult to understand when looking exclusively at his 2025 production.

Fourteen tackles and one sack aren’t enough from a defensive tackle playing on a $97 million extension.

But judging the entire contract based on McNeill’s first season back from ACL surgery ignores why Detroit paid him in the first place. In 2023 and 2024, McNeill looked like one of football’s emerging interior disruptors. This summer, there have already been signs that some of that explosiveness is returning.

Now he has to prove it when the games count.

If McNeill becomes the player Detroit had before his knee injury, the “overpaid” label could disappear quickly.

If 2025 becomes the new normal, Brad Holmes will have a much bigger problem on his hands.