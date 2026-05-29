Alim McNeill Reveals ‘Night and Day’ Difference at Lions OTAs

The Detroit Lions are getting a major piece of their defense back, and according to Alim McNeill, the difference between this offseason and last offseason couldn’t be more dramatic.

Speaking with reporters following Friday’s OTA session in Allen Park, McNeill reflected on how much better he feels compared to a year ago when he was working his way back from ACL surgery.

After spending much of last offseason focused on recovery, the veteran defensive tackle is finally feeling like himself again.

“He said there is a ‘night and day’ difference this year,” according to Brad Galli.

For a Lions defense looking to reestablish itself among the NFL’s best, that’s welcome news.

Alim McNeill Says His Explosiveness Has Returned

McNeill didn’t hide the frustration he experienced during his recovery process.

“Some stuff just was not there, no matter how hard I worked at it,” McNeill said. “That stuff is here now… explosive, all that.”

Those comments may be the most encouraging update Lions fans have heard regarding the 26-year-old defensive tackle.

An ACL recovery doesn’t simply affect a player’s availability. It can impact burst, power, change of direction, and confidence. McNeill acknowledged that despite his efforts during rehab, certain aspects of his game were still missing.

Now, he believes those traits have returned.

For a player whose success is built around leverage, quickness, and interior disruption, regaining that explosiveness could make a significant difference for Detroit’s defensive front.

A Key Piece of Detroit’s Defensive Foundation

Since being selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, McNeill has developed into one of the Lions’ most dependable defensive linemen.

, he has recorded 151 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 30 quarterback hits.

His breakout season came in 2023 when he registered five sacks while establishing himself as one of the most disruptive interior defenders on the roster.

Even during an injury-shortened 2025 season, McNeill remained a key contributor, starting all 10 games he appeared in before his season came to an end.

Detroit’s coaching staff has consistently praised his ability to occupy blockers while also generating interior pressure, a skill set that remains highly valuable in today’s NFL.

Why This Matters for the Lions Defense

The Lions enter the 2026 season with significant expectations on defense.

Aidan Hutchinson remains the centerpiece on the edge, while Detroit has continued to invest heavily in rebuilding its defensive front. Having a healthy McNeill alongside emerging contributors gives defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard another proven veteran in the middle of the defense.

When McNeill is playing at a high level, he helps create opportunities for everyone around him.

Interior pressure can disrupt quarterbacks, free up edge rushers, and make life easier for linebackers attacking downhill against the run.

If the explosiveness McNeill referenced truly has returned, Detroit’s defensive line could look considerably different than it did a year ago.

The Bottom Line

After spending the previous offseason focused on recovery, Alim McNeill is finally back participating in OTAs and feeling like himself again. His comments on Friday painted the picture of a player who believes his athleticism and explosiveness have returned after ACL surgery. For a Lions team looking to bounce back in 2026, that may be one of the most important developments of the offseason.