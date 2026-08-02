2 Key Detroit Lions Return to Practice While 3 Other Sit Out

The Detroit Lions had better attendance for Sunday morning’s training camp practice, with defensive tackle Alim McNeill and defensive back Christian Izien returning to the field after separate concerns kept them from finishing or attending Friday’s session.

According to Richard Silva, the only players absent who were not already on an injury list were Jahmyr Gibbs, Jimmy Rolder, and Payton Turner.

That leaves Detroit with two encouraging returns, two injury-related absences, and one contract situation that continues to linger.

Alim McNeill Returns After Neck Scare

McNeill’s presence was the best news of the morning.

The veteran defensive tackle left Friday’s practice early with a neck issue, creating immediate concern for a Detroit defense counting on him to reestablish himself as a disruptive interior force. McNeill walked off under his own power, and an initial report indicated the injury was not believed to be serious.

His return Sunday does not guarantee he will handle a full workload, but it strongly suggests the Lions avoided a significant setback.

That matters. Detroit lost DJ Reader during the offseason and entered camp relying heavily on McNeill, Tyleik Williams and its collection of younger defensive linemen.

Christian Izien Back After Illness

Izien was also present after dealing with an illness during the opening days of camp.

The Lions placed him on the Non-Football Illness list before camp, and Dan Campbell later indicated that the veteran defensive back was recovering from the flu.

His return gives Detroit another experienced option at safety while Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch continue working through their own recoveries. Izien and veteran Chuck Clark received extensive first-team work during the offseason program, making every missed practice important in a secondary filled with moving pieces.

Gibbs, Rolder and Turner Remain Out

Gibbs’ absence is not believed to be injury-related.

The All-Pro running back has remained involved in meetings while sitting out practices during contract negotiations. Campbell and Gibbs’ teammates have publicly expressed confidence that the situation will be resolved, but Detroit’s most dangerous offensive weapon remains off the field for now.

Rolder is expected to miss time after suffering a leg injury Friday, though the rookie linebacker reportedly avoided a severe injury.

Turner remains sidelined with a back issue that Campbell previously described as minor.

Bottom Line

The Lions still have several situations to monitor, but McNeill’s return is the headline Detroit needed.

Sunday’s attendance offered signs of progress with McNeill and Izien back at practice. Gibbs’ contract-related absence remains the biggest unresolved issue, while Rolder and Turner continue working through injuries.

Training camp rarely stays quiet for long. For one morning, Detroit received more encouraging news than bad.