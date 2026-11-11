Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill has no doubt been a difference maker on the defensive line during the 2026 NFL season. Through eight games, McNeill has recorded 17 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one pass deflection for Detroit.

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Those 5.5 sacks are already a career high. His previous best was the 5.0 he put up in 2023, and he still has nine games left to add to it. Well, the Lions PR account posted on X about the kind of season McNeill is having,

“Among all @NFL interior defensive linemen this season, @Lions DL Alim McNeill ranks: – 1st in games with 0.5 sacks (6) – 1st in QB hurries (24) – 2nd in total pressures generated (34) – 2nd in sacks (5.5) – t-4th in QB hits (10).”

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill celebrates a sack against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Where Alim McNeill ranks among NFL interior linemen

Two of those five are outright league leads. No interior defensive lineman has more quarterback hurries than McNeill’s 24, and none has gotten home for at least half a sack in more games than he has. The bigger totals back it up: 97.1 The Ticket reported that McNeill ranks second in the NFL among interior defensive linemen in both sacks and total pressures.

Two legs changed everything for McNeill

McNeill suffered an ACL tear late during the 2024 NFL season and only played in 10 games in the 2025 season for Detroit because of it. He finished that year with one sack and 23 quarterback pressures. He has passed both of those totals in two fewer games.

McNeill put the turnaround in simple terms after Detroit’s 19-9 win at Miami. “I got two legs this year. That’s what it is,” he said, in comments reported by 97.1 The Ticket. He has also described the difference in how the game looks to him now: “I just feel like myself again. I’m seeing everything mentally, and physically I can back it.”

Head coach Dan Campbell has noticed the same thing, telling reporters that McNeill is “playing the best football I’ve ever seen him play.”

A number no Lions tackle has reached since Ndamukong Suh

McNeill could be on the verge of being a Pro Bowl defensive tackle this season for the Lions. With the Lions having a 6-2 record this season, they still have nine games left to play. McNeill could have a very good chance to reach 10 or more sacks this season for Detroit.

A defensive tackle on the Lions has not recorded a season of 10 or more sacks since the 2010 season, when Ndamukong Suh was a rookie and had 10.0 sacks. Since then, the only Lions linemen to clear that mark have been edge rushers. Having McNeill playing well this season has been a big help to this Lions defense here.

The 26-year-old after the 2026 season will have two seasons remaining on his contract. Detroit signed him to an extension that runs through the 2028 season.