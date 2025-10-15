Dan Campbell’s Latest Comment Has Lions Fans Fired Up

If there was ever a classic Dan Campbell line, this might be it.

Speaking Tuesday morning on 97.1 The Ticket with Costa, Jansen, and Heather, Campbell didn’t mince words when asked about Alim McNeill’s status for Monday night’s home matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Barring something happening this week, Alim’s freaking playing, man,” Campbell said with enthusiasm.

That’s vintage Campbell: blunt, passionate, and full of belief in his players. And for the Detroit Lions, it’s the best possible news heading into a primetime showdown that could help define their midseason momentum.

A Massive Boost for the Lions’ Defensive Front

McNeill’s return couldn’t come at a better time. The Lions’ defense has been solid through six games, ranking 9th in total defense (308.2 YPG) and 11th in rushing defense (95.5 YPG). But without McNeill anchoring the middle, they’ve lacked that pure interior force who can collapse pockets and eat up double teams.

Detroit’s Week 6 loss to Kansas City exposed just how much his presence was missed. The Chiefs found lanes between the tackles that simply don’t exist when McNeill is on the field.

Now, with Tampa Bay on deck, a team that ranks just 20th in rushing offense (109.3 YPG), McNeill’s impact could immediately tilt the matchup in Detroit’s favor. Expect him to plug gaps, force quicker throws from Baker Mayfield, and help Aidan Hutchinson feast off the edges.

The Numbers Say It All

Let’s look at the tale of the tape between these two teams heading into Week 7:

Detroit’s offense : 31.8 points per game (2nd in NFL)

: 31.8 points per game (2nd in NFL) Tampa Bay’s offense : 27.5 points per game (6th)

: 27.5 points per game (6th) Detroit’s total defense : 308.2 YPG (9th)

: 308.2 YPG (9th) Tampa Bay’s total defense: 319.5 YPG (14th)

The Lions are slightly better on both sides of the ball, and McNeill’s return only widens that gap.

He’s not just a space-eater, he’s a disrupter. In 2024, before his injury, McNeill was one of the top graded defensive tackles in the league by PFF in both run defense and interior pressure rate.

When McNeill is on the field, linebackers like Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone play freer and faster. The ripple effect through Kelvin Sheppard’s defense is enormous.

Campbell’s Confidence Reflects a Healthy Locker Room

What’s perhaps most encouraging is the tone of Campbell’s comments.

He’s not cautiously optimistic. He’s confident. Almost defiant.

That reflects how this locker room feels right now: united, hungry, and eager to bounce back from the loss at Arrowhead. Campbell also hinted earlier this week that by late November, the Lions could be “as healthy as they’ve been all year.”

Alim McNeill’s return changes the complexion of Detroit’s defense heading into Monday night. The Lions have been good without him, but with him, they could be dominant again.