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TodayRed Wingsat FLA · 7:00 PMStarts in 4h 58m · ESPN+, DSN, Scripps Sports

Alim McNeill Has Detroit’s Interior Pass Rush Back in Business

Alim McNeill in Detroit Lions gear during the 2026 season
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill has turned into the interior pass rusher this defense has been missing. The sacks are not the story on their own. The story is where they are coming from, and it has put McNeill in company the Lions have not had in a very long time.

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That turn showed up in the record book after Sunday’s 19-15 win over the Minnesota Vikings, where McNeill added another sack, two tackles and a tackle for loss. The Lions PR posted, “DL Alim McNeill is Detroit’s first interior defensive lineman to tally at least 4.5 sacks through the first seven games of a season since Ndamukong Suh (6.5) in 2010.”

Alim McNeill celebrates a sack for the Detroit Lions against the Minnesota Vikings
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates a sack of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Ndamukong Suh Set the Bar as a Rookie in 2010

Suh was a rookie for the Lions in 2010, and he finished that year with 10 sacks. It stood as the best single season of his entire NFL career, not just his five years in Detroit, and it is the reason his name is the one that keeps coming up every time a Lions tackle starts getting home.

Alim McNeill Is Half a Sack From a Career High

McNeill is half a sack away from matching the career high of five he set in 2023, and there are 10 games left to get there. He is 26 years old, and his 4.5 sacks already sit well clear of the 3.5 he managed in 2024 and the one he had last season. Along with the sacks, he has 14 tackles and a pass deflection on the year.

Detroit sits at 5-2 and held Minnesota to 15 points on Sunday, a game that also put Jahmyr Gibbs in the franchise record book. If the interior keeps producing like this, the Lions have an inside presence they have not been able to count on for most of McNeill’s career.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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