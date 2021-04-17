All 56 of Matthew Stafford’s touchdown passes to Calvin Johnson [Video]

Sharing is caring!

As Detroit Lions fans, we have not been able to see many winning seasons from our football team. That being said, we have been blessed to seem some great individual players along the way.

Two of those players include Matthew Stafford and Calvin Johnson.

Let’s take a look at each of the 56 total touchdown passes from Stafford to Johnson during their time together in Detroit.

Which is your favorite Stafford to Johnson TD?

ALL 56 TD PASSES FROM MATTHEW STAFFORD TO CALVIN JOHNSON REMEMBER THE GOOD TIMES 🥲pic.twitter.com/A9UlTYDtMI — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 23, 2021