All 75 Detroit Red Wings goals from their 1998 Stanley Cup playoff run

Sharing is caring!

23 years ago today, the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Washington Capitals to win the 1998 Stanley Cup.

Here is a look back at all 75 goals they scored during that playoff run.

Round 1 vs Phoenix Coyotes Game 1 – 4/22/98 (6-3 Det) 0:00 – Nick Lidstrom 0:12 – Joe Kocur 0:30 – Sergei Fedorov 0:50 – Darren McCarty 1:06 – Joe Kocur 1:18 – Kirk Maltby Game 2 – 4/24/98 (7-4 Phx) 1:27 – Igor Larionov 1:45 – Mathieu Dandenault 1:59 – Sergei Fedorov 2:14 – Sergei Fedorov Game 3 – 4/26/98 (3-2 Phx) 2:24 – Sergei Fedorov 2:58 – Brendan Shanahan Game 4 – 4/28/98 (4-2 Det) 3:20 – Igor Larionov 3:31 – Slava Kozlov 3:54 – Jamie Macoun 4:12 – Nick Lidstrom Game 5 – 4/30/98 (3-1 Det) 4:25 – Tomas Holmstrom 4:45 – Slava Kozlov 5:01 – Sergei Fedorov Game 6 – 5/3/98 (5-2 Det) 5:21 – Steve Yzerman 5:43 – Brendan Shanahan 5:58 – Brendan Shanahan 6:15 – Sergei Fedorov 6:31 – Brent Gilchrist Round 2 vs St.Louis Blues Game 1 – 5/8/98 (4-2 Stl) 6:38 – Martin Lapointe 6:53 – Tomas Holmstrom Game 2 – 5/10/98 (6-1 Det) 7:02 – Martin Lapointe 7:20 – Nick Lidstrom 7:34 – Tomas Holmstrom 8:01 – Steve Yzerman 8:18 – Larry Murphy (EN) 8:27 – Kirk Maltby Game 3 – 5/12/98 (3-2 Det) 8:35 – Darren McCarty 8:58 – Tomas Holmstrom 9:15 – Brendan Shanahan (2OT) Game 4 – 5/14/98 (5-2 Det) 9:35 – Brendan Shanahan 9:57 – Joe Kocur 10:19 – Slava Kozlov 10:42 – Sergei Fedorov 10:57 – Sergei Fedorov (EN) Game 5 – 5/17/98 (3-1 Stl) 11:08 – Martin Lapointe Game 6 – 5/19/98 (6-1 Det) 11:27 – Darren McCarty 11:36 – Doug Brown 11:51 – Martin Lapointe 12:11 – Martin Lapointe 12:27 – Tomas Holmstrom 12:53 – Steve Yzerman Round 3 vs Dallas Stars Game 1 – 5/24/98 (2-0 Det) 13:10 – Slava Kozlov 13:24 – Martin Lapointe Game 2 – 5/26/98 (3-1 Dal) 13:44 – Slava Kozlov Game 3 – 5/29/98 (5-3 Det) 14:05 – Brent Gilchrist 14:27 – Nick Lidstrom 14:50 – Nick Lidstrom 15:33 – Jamie Macoun 16:00 – Martin Lapointe Game 4 – 5/31/98 (3-2 Det) 17:00 – Kirk Maltby 17:11 – Steve Yzerman 17:39 – Slava Kozlov Game 5 – 6/3/98 (3-2 Dal) 18:07 – Tomas Holmstrom 18:24 – Igor Larionov Game 6 – 6/5/98 (2-0 Det) 18:48 – Larry Murphy 19:18 – Sergei Fedorov Stanley Cup Final vs Washington Capitals Game 1 – 6/9/98 (2-1 Det) 19:45 – Joe Kocur 20:01 – Nick Lidstrom Game 2 – 6/11/98 (5-4 Det) 20:40 – Steve Yzerman 20:57 – Steve Yzerman 21:15 – Martin Lapointe 21:32 – Doug Brown 21:53 – Kris Draper (OT) Game 3 – 6/13/98 (2-1 Det) 22:47 – Tomas Holmstrom 23:20 – Sergei Fedorov Game 4 – 6/16/98 (4-1 Det) 23:47 – Doug Brown 24:18 – Martin Lapointe 24:40 – Larry Murphy 25:12 – Doug Brown

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="1998 Playoffs: Detroit Red Wings Goals" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OnIbuoEcZbg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>