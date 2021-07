There have been rumblings and reports that All-Pro CB Xavien Howard was not happy with how he was being compensated and now he has taken to Instagram to drop a bomb on the Miami Dolphins.

On Tuesday evening, Howard took to Instagram, requesting a trade from the Dolphins.

#Dolphins star CB Xavien Howard has officially requested a trade. pic.twitter.com/P6JGrlLPpK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2021