All Rise! Aaron Judge blasts 1st home run of 2023 season [Video]

Well, that sure did not take long! After blasting a league-best 62 home runs in 2022, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge just blasted the first home run of the 2023 season. In the bottom of the first inning of Thursday's Opening Day matchup against the San Francisco Giants, Judge took the second pitch he saw from Logan Webb, and he blasted it over the center field fence.

ALL RISE! 👨‍⚖️



Aaron Judge hits the first home run of the 2023 season! 🔥



(via @Yankees)pic.twitter.com/Wg03Jn0lRi — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 30, 2023

