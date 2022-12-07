Detroit Tigers and MLB Archive

All Rise! Aaron Judge signs mega-deal after betting on himself

Highlights
  • Aaron Judge bet on himself
  • Aaron Judge has signed a mega-deal

Prior to the start of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, Aaron Judge turned down a huge offer from the New York Yankees because he wanted to bet on himself. Well, that bet has paid off in a HUGE way as Judge, who blasted a whopping 62 home runs this past season, has signed a mega-deal that will pay him $40 million per season. In his new contract, he will be making $146.5 million more than if he would have taken the Yankees’ initial offer.

Detroit Lions’Michael Badgley nam...
Where will Aaron Judge play in 2023 and beyond?

According to a report from Buster Olney, sources of his have confirmed that Judge is signing a 9-year, $360 million deal to remain with the New York Yankees.

According to Jon Morosi, Judge turned down higher offers elsewhere because he wanted to continue playing for the Yankees.

Nation, do you think Judge made the right decision?

