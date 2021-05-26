All-time NFL leading scorer Adam Vinatieri to retire

Sharing is caring!

The NFL’s all-time scoring leader is calling it a career.

Adam Vinatieri, who played 24 seasons with the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts, has announced his retirement during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”.

Breaking: Adam Vinatieri, the NFL's all-time scoring leader, announced Wednesday on the "Pat McAfee Show" that he's retiring after 24 seasons. pic.twitter.com/0t0kOlGXuh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 26, 2021

He’s NFL’s all-time leading scorer at 2,673 points while nailing some of the biggest field goals in history.