All-time NFL leading scorer Adam Vinatieri to retire

by

Sharing is caring!

The NFL’s all-time scoring leader is calling it a career.

Adam Vinatieri, who played 24 seasons with the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts, has announced his retirement during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”.

He’s NFL’s all-time leading scorer at 2,673 points while nailing some of the biggest field goals in history.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.