Detroit Pistons News

Alleged Tweet from 2012 predicting Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash/death goes viral

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

On Sunday, the stomach-turning news broke that Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, this daughter Gianna, and 7 others were killed when their helicopter crashed in California.

Not long after the news breaking, an “alleged” tweet from 2012 was found which predicted Kobe’s fate. The tweet, which is shown below, has gone viral.

The tweet, which is seemingly real since tweets cannot be edited once they are posted, has plenty of people losing their minds. Some people are even blaming the author for Kobe’s death.

There are also some saying that there is a way to hack Twitter and change dates. Click here to read about that.

Nation, what do you make of this? Is the tweet real?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

