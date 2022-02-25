Allen Robinson could be the perfect fit for Detroit Lions

When it comes to the Detroit Lions, there is no question about it that they have a plethora of needs as they head towards free agency. In fact, it could be argued that other than a few positions, they could improve just about everywhere.

But near the top of the Lions’ list of needs is adding a No. 1 wide receiver to go along with rookie phenom, Amon-Ra St. Brown.

It seems like a foregone conclusion that Lions GM Brad Holmes will add at least one wide receiver to the mix this offseason and he could look to free agency to make that happen.

One free-agent wide receiver the Lions could consider is Allen Robinson.

Robinson, who played high school football at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, is currently with the Chicago Bears.

Here is Pro Football Focus‘s free agent breakdown of Allen Robinson.

Robinson endured a disastrous 2021 season as he once again tried to produce in a woeful passing offense. He saw just 44 targets through Week 8 after commanding 76 targets through Week 8 in 2020. While the lion’s share of the blame can be placed on the Bears’ offense in general, Robinson individually earned the worst overall grade of his career thus far (66.9). It’s entirely possible the focus was on staying healthy and getting ready for 2022 and beyond outside of Chicago.

Strengths:

– Contested catches

– Body control

– Hands

Weaknesses:

– His quarterbacks

– Speed

Scheme Fit/Role:

NO. 1 WR: Allen Robinson has a history of balling out despite awful quarterbacks throwing him the football dating back to high school. He isn’t the fastest receiver in the game, but he is good at everything else and can defeat press coverage and beat elite cover corners. He won’t be coming off his best year but is still a No. 1 option. Teams such as Jacksonville, Philadelphia and Cleveland could all use him for that spot.



Recent Injury History:

Robinson has had several injuries in the NFL, with his most recent one of significance being December 2020. His most severe injury was a torn ACL in 2017.

Contract Projection: Three years, $45 million ($15M per year, $27.5 million total guaranteed)

Bottom Line:

Robinson’s true ceiling is still something of an unknown because he has literally never experienced elite quarterback play. And yet, he has still consistently performed as a top-10 receiver.

Though Robinson may be the perfect fit for the Detroit Lions, and it would be cool to see him come home and wear the Honolulu blue and Silver, he will demand too much money for my liking.

Brad Holmes has only had one season as a general manager but it sure seems like he would rather find a diamond in the rough at the wider receiver position rather than breaking the bank.

Nation, would you like to see Allen Robinson sign with the Lions?