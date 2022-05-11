Amani Oruwariye comments on potential long-term deal with Detroit Lions

Time flies and CB Amani Oruwariye is already heading into the final year of his four-year rookie deal with the Detroit Lions.

During his first three seasons in the league, Oruwariye has progressively been more and more productive with the Lions, including intercepting six passes in 2021, while adding another 11 passes defended.

On Wednesday, Oruwariye spoke with the media and when he was asked whether he would like to sign a long-term deal with the Lions, he was straight to the point.

“Absolutely,” Oruwariye said. “I love Detroit, I love being here, I love everything it’s given me. … Ideally, that’s where I want to be at.”

Heading into the 2022 season, Amani is expected to start opposite Jeff Okudah, who is returning to the field after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in 2021.

Earlier this month, Dave Birket of the Detroit Free Press reported that general manager Brad Holmes confirmed to him that the Lions “have had internal discussions” regarding Oruwariye.

Oruwariye, who is 26, was a fifth-round pick of the Lions back in 2019.