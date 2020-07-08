41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
type here...

Amazon pulls all Washington Redskins merchandise from website

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

First it was Nike, and now another major retail giant is following suit.

Amazon has officially yanked all Washington Redskins merchandise from their website while the team is discussing a potential new name for the franchise.

All sellers were given a 48-hour window to review and remove any products that were flagged by Amazon.

The company released the following statement:

“With the announcement from the Washington team and the NFL, we are removing products with the team’s name and logo from our stores. Failure to properly close or delete all restricted product listings from your inventory may result in deactivation.”

Meanwhile, the Redkins have decided that their rebranding will not involve any Native American imagery.

– – Quotes via Annie Palmer of CNBC Link – –

- Advertisement -
SourceAnnie Palmer
ViaCNBC
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Red Wings News

Report: NHL releases tentative dates for 2020 Draft and start of next season

Michael Whitaker - 0
We in the Motor City are still smarting after the NHL Draft Lottery absolutely screwed over the Detroit Red Wings, knocking them down to...
Read more
- Advertisement -
College Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes pause all campus voluntary workouts

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Ohio State Buckeyes have announced today that they've decided to pause all on-campus voluntary workouts in an effort to curb the spread of...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Amazon pulls all Washington Redskins merchandise from website

Michael Whitaker - 0
First it was Nike, and now another major retail giant is following suit. Amazon has officially yanked all Washington Redskins merchandise from their website while...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers sign two free-agent RHPs, including former Red Sox draft pick

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila was busy on Wednesday afternoon, bringing aboard additional reinforcements to the team pitching staff. Chris Mauloni, a 35th...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

Latest development in potential new name for Washington Redskins

Michael Whitaker - 0
The NFL's Washington Redskins are officially in the midst of a discussion to change their team name. And while there have been plenty of...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Pair of rookies appear to sign with Detroit Lions

Don Drysdale - 0
Though the Detroit Lions have not made an official announcement at the time of this post, it appears that rookies Jason Huntley (5th Round)...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Barry Sanders signs Detroit Lions helmets… COVID-19 style [Photo]

Arnold Powell - 0
Barry Sanders continues to sign sports memorabilia to make some extra cash but for this round with Schwartz Sports, the GOAT had to go...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Barry Sanders favorite encounter with a professional athlete is pretty awesome

Don Drysdale - 0
When it comes to professional sports superstars throughout the years, there are not many bigger than Hall of Fame running back, Barry Sanders. I remember...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.