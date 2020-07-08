Amazon pulls all Washington Redskins merchandise from website

First it was Nike, and now another major retail giant is following suit.

Amazon has officially yanked all Washington Redskins merchandise from their website while the team is discussing a potential new name for the franchise.

All sellers were given a 48-hour window to review and remove any products that were flagged by Amazon.

The company released the following statement:

“With the announcement from the Washington team and the NFL, we are removing products with the team’s name and logo from our stores. Failure to properly close or delete all restricted product listings from your inventory may result in deactivation.”