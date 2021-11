According to Major League Baseball, the American League Manager of the Year finalists have been revealed and though AJ Hinch did a hell of a job with the Detroit Tigers, he is not included.

As you can see below, the finalists for the 2021 AL Manager of the Year are Dusty Baker, Scott Servais, and Kevin Cash.

Who do you think will win?

The AL Manager of the Year finalists are… pic.twitter.com/Pyf7yzglrS — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 8, 2021