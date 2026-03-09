Former Detroit Lions CB Amik Robertson Leaves In Free Agency

Another member of the Detroit Lions secondary is heading elsewhere in free agency.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, veteran cornerback Amik Robertson is signing with the Washington Commanders on a two-year, $16 million deal that includes $9.3 million guaranteed.

The move ends Robertson’s two-season stint in Detroit, where he developed into a valuable piece of the Lions’ defensive backfield.

Productive Two Years in Detroit

Robertson joined the Lions ahead of the 2024 season after beginning his career with the Las Vegas Raiders, who originally selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

During his time in Detroit, Robertson proved to be a versatile defensive back capable of playing both outside corner and in the slot. Over , he recorded:

102 total tackles

20 passes defended

5 tackles for loss

1 interception

In 2025 alone, Robertson appeared in all 17 games, starting 10 of them while posting 52 total tackles and 12 passes defended.

Washington Adds Depth to Secondary

For the Commanders, signing Robertson adds a battle-tested defensive back entering his prime at 27 years old. His physical play style and versatility should give Washington additional options in their secondary heading into the 2026 season.

Lions Secondary Faces Transition

Robertson’s departure marks another change for Detroit’s defense this offseason. The Lions have been working to reshape parts of their roster as general manager Brad Holmes prepares the team for another run at the NFC North crown.

While Robertson was a steady contributor, Detroit will now look to its younger defensive backs and potential offseason additions to help fill the void.