Could the Detroit Lions Trade Amik Robertson?

The Detroit Lions are in all-in mode heading into the 2025 season. After a 15-2 finish and a loaded roster ready to make a Super Bowl run, you wouldn’t expect them to start unloading veterans. But if there’s one name that keeps popping up in trade speculation, it’s cornerback Amik Robertson.

According to FanSided’s Cem Yolbulan, Robertson may be the most logical candidate if Detroit decides to make a move. And honestly? It makes sense.

TL;DR

Amik Robertson could be the Lions’ most likely trade candidate in 2025.

could be the Lions’ most likely trade candidate in 2025. The 26-year-old (about to turn 27) corner is entering a contract year and may not have a long-term role in Detroit.

and may not have a long-term role in Detroit. The Lions have D.J. Reed , Terrion Arnold , and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. at outside corner.

, , and at outside corner. Avonte Maddox and Brian Branch will likely handle slot duties.

and will likely handle slot duties. Robertson is coming off a solid year and has real trade value.

Too Much Talent in the CB Room?

It’s a good problem to have: the Lions are deep at cornerback. With D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold expected to start on the outside, and Rakestraw Jr. waiting in the wings, the path for Robertson to get meaningful snaps is shrinking.

In the slot? Brian Branch, a Pro Bowler in 2024, and Avonte Maddox, a veteran fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Eagles, are already competing for nickel duties. That leaves Robertson—who played well when called upon last year—stuck in the middle of a crowded, talented position group.

Robertson Deserves a Real Role—Somewhere

Let’s not forget: Amik Robertson was a legitimate contributor in 2024. Before suffering a broken arm in the playoffs, he held opponents under a 100 passer rating when targeted—for the third straight season. He’s a scrappy, experienced DB who isn’t afraid to step up in man coverage and brings a fiery edge to any secondary.

But at 26 and in the final year of his contract, it’s fair to question if there’s a future for him in Detroit—especially with a defensive backfield full of youth, versatility, and long-term investment.

Why a Trade Makes Sense Now

This isn’t about getting rid of talent—it’s about roster optimization. Brad Holmes has shown he’s not afraid to move players if it benefits the team long-term. If Robertson is on the fringe of the rotation and has real trade value, now might be the best time to cash in before he hits free agency.

Versatile, battle-tested cornerbacks are always in demand. A team with a thin secondary—or one looking for injury insurance—could easily be enticed into giving up a mid- or late-round pick for a guy like Robertson.

The Bottom Line

Amik Robertson has been a valuable player—but he may simply be the odd man out. With Detroit’s secondary deeper than it’s been in years and younger options lined up to take over, moving Robertson could be a smart play.

It’s not about his performance—it’s about timing, contracts, and team-building. And in a year where it’s Super Bowl or bust, smart asset management matters more than ever.

If a trade offer comes across Brad Holmes’ desk, don’t be shocked if the Lions say yes.