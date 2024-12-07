Amik Robertson Disses Packers After Lions Victory: ‘A Lot of Pretenders’

After the Detroit Lions' thrilling 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers, Lions cornerback Amik Robertson didn’t hold back when it came to assessing the Packers' competitiveness. Robertson, known for his fiery personality, took aim at the Packers, stating that while they try to show they’re competitive, he doesn’t buy it. According to Robertson, the Lions are the true “dawgs” in the NFC North.

“We the Real Dawgs”

“They try to be competitive, but you can tell they're not competitive,” Robertson said after the game, giving his honest take on the Packers’ performance. He made it clear that the Lions aren’t just contenders—they’re the real deal. “We the real dawgs. When we go out there, we hunting, we ain’t the hunted,” he added, referencing the Lions’ mentality of taking charge and imposing their will on their opponents, rather than being the ones who need to defend their territory.

For Robertson, this victory was about much more than just another win—it was a statement that Detroit is the team to beat in the NFC North. His comments emphasize a mentality that the Lions have adopted throughout their successful season: they are the aggressors, not the ones scrambling to catch up.

Calling Out the Packers: “A Lot of Pretenders”

Robertson didn’t stop there. He also threw some shade at the Packers, suggesting that despite their competitive efforts, they are still far from being on the same level as the Lions. “Great team, man, but I feel like it’s a lot of pretenders,” he said, doubling down on his assertion that Green Bay’s competitiveness doesn’t match the Lions' intensity and grit.

For Robertson, this is more than just a rivalry—it's about recognizing who truly dominates the NFC North. His words speak volumes about how the Lions view themselves as not only a top-tier team but one that will continue to set the standard, leaving the Packers to play catch-up.

Victory: Lions Prove Their Status

The victory over the Packers was another step in proving that the Lions are for real. With a 12-1 record and a franchise-record 11-game win streak, Detroit is solidifying its place as one of the NFL’s elite teams. The win over Green Bay was particularly significant, as it secured a season sweep of their divisional rivals, with the Lions having already defeated the Packers earlier in the year.

As Detroit pushes for the playoffs and a potential Super Bowl appearance, comments like Robertson’s will only add fuel to the fire. With the confidence to back up their words, the Lions are looking to continue asserting their dominance over the NFC North.