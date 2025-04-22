Why Amik Robertson Could Be a Trade Candidate for the Lions During the 2025 NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft approaching and Detroit’s secondary crowded, Amik Robertson could be a trade chip. Here's why a deal might make sense.

The Detroit Lions don’t seem like a team looking to subtract from their defense — not after the injuries they battled through in 2024. But with the NFL Draft just around the corner, there’s one name to watch: Amik Robertson.

And it’s not because of anything he’s done wrong.

Crowded Room at Nickelback

Robertson played solid football last season for the Lions. In fact, he was one of the more dependable cornerbacks down the stretch. But his role — and more importantly, the writing on the wall — suggests Detroit may not view him as a long-term piece.

The evidence? After Carlton Davis III left in free agency, the Lions didn’t promote Robertson. Instead, they signed D.J. Reed to take over on the outside. That alone didn’t seal his fate, but it got people thinking.

Then came the Avonte Maddox signing.

Maddox is a known commodity at nickel, and when healthy, he’s among the league’s best in the slot. If Detroit sees him as their guy in that role, where exactly does that leave Robertson?

Entering a Contract Year

Another important detail? Robertson is entering the final year of his deal. And he’ll turn 27 years old before the 2025 season kicks off — meaning he’s not exactly a developmental piece. This is typically the window when teams either commit to a player or look to flip them while they still hold value.

With the Lions working on contract extensions for stars like Kerby Joseph and Aidan Hutchinson, and every dollar counts. That means veterans on expiring deals — especially non-starters — can become assets.

What the Numbers Say

Robertson’s numbers from 2024 don’t scream “expendable.” He played in all 17 games, had 8 pass breakups, and 50 tackles. That’s solid production. He’s aggressive in coverage and willing in run support.

But the Pro Football Focus grades tell a more nuanced story:

Overall Grade: 64.5 (86th out of 222 CBs)

64.5 (86th out of 222 CBs) Coverage Grade: 62.0 (100th out of 222)

62.0 (100th out of 222) Run Defense Grade: 89.7 (5th out of 222 — elite!)

89.7 (5th out of 222 — elite!) Pass Rush Grade: 50.1

So, while Robertson brings value — especially in the run game — his coverage skills are considered average. For a team loaded at DB and targeting bigger goals, that could be the difference between staying and being shipped.

Draft Day Scenario

The Lions don’t have to trade Amik Robertson. But if the right offer comes in — maybe a 5th or 6th rounder — it could help them recoup some draft capital and free up room in a deep secondary.

Teams desperate for corner help often get aggressive on Day 3. The Lions should be ready.

The Bottom Line

This isn’t a case of Detroit looking to get rid of a problem. It’s more about roster math. With multiple nickelbacks in the mix and Robertson’s contract winding down, don’t be surprised if the Lions quietly float his name in trade talks during the draft.

It’s not personal. It’s just business.