Amik Robertson Gives Honest Confession About His Time In Las Vegas

Detroit Lions fan-favorite Amik Robertson is known today for his grit, energy, and no-nonsense approach on the field. But during a recent appearance on the St. Brown Bros. podcast, he got real about how things weren’t always that way, especially during his early years with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Finding Trouble in Vegas

When Robertson first arrived in the NFL, life in Las Vegas wasn’t what he expected. The move from college standout to struggling pro was a jarring adjustment. “I don’t really gamble,” Robertson admitted as quoted by Lions OnSI. “Before, I was partying, I’m going to be honest. I was doing that my first two years. I was doing that a lot. But, it’s the reason why I was doing that, too. I don’t want to go in too deep. Vegas was tough.”

Robertson’s struggles weren’t about nightlife temptation, they stemmed from frustration. He had been drafted to play outside corner but was unexpectedly switched to nickel cornerback, a position he’d never played.

“I come in, I get drafted. Everybody loves me. Then they move me to nickel. Never played that in my life,” Robertson explained. “That s**t was like Chinese. They just threw me in the water to play nickel. I didn’t even understand nickel. I didn’t perform the way [I wanted]. Now everybody like, they are turning their back on me.”

The COVID Setback

Compounding his struggles was the fact that Robertson’s rookie year came during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We didn’t have OTAs,” he recalled. “We didn’t have because of COVID, we didn’t have none of that. So, I had to learn from the iPad. It’s different when you’re looking rather than really doing it. And when I got out there, them bullets was flying. I just couldn’t handle it, and two years straight, I was in an island, I was in a bad place and that’s what forced me to go out a lot.”

The lack of hands-on learning and emotional support left Robertson isolated, a feeling he tried to escape through the Vegas nightlife.

Chasing Validation in the Clubs

Robertson said the constant pressure and feeling of rejection drove him to seek comfort where he could find it. “When you don’t feel accepted, when you just got high school, middle school, and college, and everybody loved you,” he said, “but then, when you get to the league and they start to love you just a little bit, but people also start turning their backs on you.”

For him, the club scene became a way to fill that void. “It’s like going to the clubs, around all these people, I feel love,” he explained. “So that’s why I was just going out every night.”

Finding Himself Again

Eventually, Robertson said he realized that lifestyle wasn’t who he wanted to be. “But eventually, I ended up finding myself again and realized, ‘No, that’s not me.’ I had to get back to my roots.”

"I was in a bad place, bro, and that's what forced me to go out a lot."



Amik Robertson (@_YoungTruth7) opens up about his time with the Las Vegas Raiders, noting that he partied a lot during his first two years but those days are long behind him 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ia0Hh7rajN — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) October 25, 2025

Now in Detroit, Robertson seems to have regained his focus. Surrounded by a coaching staff that values authenticity and accountability, he’s rediscovered the confidence that once made him a standout. His story is a reminder that even the toughest athletes face internal battles, and sometimes, the hardest opponent to beat is yourself.