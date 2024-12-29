fb
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Detroit Lions

Lions CB Passed on ‘Potentially More Lucrative’ Deal With 49ers to Play for Dan Campbell

By W.G. Brady
According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson had several suitors during the 2024 NFL free agency period, but when the Detroit Lions came calling, it didn’t take long for him to make a decision. Despite the San Francisco 49ers offering a “potentially more lucrative” contract, Robertson chose to join the Lions, citing his connection to the team’s culture and the attitude that coach Dan Campbell has instilled in the squad.

A Decision Fueled by Passion

Robertson made it clear that his decision to turn down the 49ers wasn't about money. It was about the style of play, the culture, and his personal fit within the team. “That’s where my heart was,” Robertson said in a recent interview. “I wanted to be here. The style, when I watched this team play, the style that Dan (Campbell), that he plays with, this don’t-give-a-(expletive) attitude, I fit in perfect.”

He went on to explain how quickly his heart was set on joining the Lions, even as other teams came calling. “First day they reached out, we couldn’t really — whatever. They called again the second day, I was like, ‘This is where I’m going.’ Like, ‘This is where my heart (is).’ Other teams was calling the first day, I’m like, ‘I’m going to wait out for the Lions.’” It’s clear that Robertson felt a connection to the team and the culture in Detroit, and that bond was more important than any financial incentive another team could offer.

Looking Ahead to the 49ers Showdown

As the Lions prepare for a rematch with the 49ers on Monday Night Football, Robertson’s motivation is clear. The Lions have a chance to clinch their second consecutive NFC North title with a win, depending on the outcome of the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers game. For Robertson, this game is more than just a chance for a division crown; it’s an opportunity to help the Lions get revenge for what happened in the NFC Championship Game last season.

“After I signed here, I sat in the house and watched the come up and I watched the season highlights and it kind of documented everything that happened and the loss and I felt it for them,” Robertson shared. “I’m part of this team now, so I feel what they feel. One game away from being in the Super Bowl, that (expletive) got to sting.”

Robertson isn’t shy about his competitive spirit, and he’s not hiding his desire for revenge. “And I’m not going to sit up here and say guys, it don’t sting them and they out to get them, but we’re thinking bigger,” he said, hinting at the Lions' larger goals for the season.

A Motivated Player and a Motivated Team

Robertson’s comments are a reflection of the team’s mindset heading into the 49ers game. With a chance to secure a division title and position themselves for a playoff run, the Lions are motivated, and Robertson is eager to be a part of that success. His decision to sign with Detroit, despite offers from other teams, shows that his commitment to the team goes beyond just football. He’s ready to give everything for the Lions and prove that his decision was the right one, both for himself and for the team.

As the Lions continue their push toward the playoffs, Robertson will undoubtedly be a key contributor to their defensive unit, and he’ll be out for redemption against the team he nearly joined.

W.G. Brady
