Amon-Ra St. Brown Reveals Which Country He Wants to Play for in 2028 Olympics

When flag football makes its Olympic debut in 2028, Team USA is expected to dominate the field.

But if Amon-Ra St. Brown has his way, he won’t be wearing red, white, and blue.

Instead, the Detroit Lions star wide receiver has his sights set on representing Germany.

Speaking ahead of the Pro Bowl flag football event at Super Bowl 60, St. Brown made it clear that while Team USA will be loaded with talent, his heart, and eligibility, point elsewhere.

“I think it’d be Team Germany,” “USA already has enough players. I mean, look out here. Like, it’s stacked. They got everyone here, so let me play for Team Germany.”

Why Germany Makes Sense for St. Brown

This isn’t just a fun hypothetical for St. Brown. His connection to Germany runs deep.

Before becoming one of the NFL’s most productive receivers, St. Brown spent part of his childhood overseas and has strong family ties to the country. That background gives him a legitimate pathway to represent Germany when flag football officially joins the Olympic program in Los Angeles.

And from St. Brown’s perspective, the decision feels practical as much as personal.

Team USA’s roster will likely be overflowing with elite NFL skill players. Germany, meanwhile, would instantly gain a massive competitive boost by adding one of the league’s most reliable and explosive offensive weapons.

St. Brown’s skill set translates seamlessly to the flag football format.

Quick releases, sharp route-running, elite hands, and an instinctive feel for space are exactly what the Olympic version of the game will demand. Since entering the NFL in 2021, St. Brown has piled up 547 receptions, the most of any player during that span, a testament to his consistency and versatility.

It’s easy to imagine him becoming the centerpiece of Germany’s offense on the Olympic stage.

Looking Ahead to 2028

For now, St. Brown’s focus remains firmly on football in Detroit. The Olympic conversation is still years away, and roster decisions will ultimately come down to eligibility rules and international selection processes.

Still, it’s telling that when given the choice, one of the NFL’s premier receivers already knows where he’d like to line up.

If flag football’s Olympic debut is meant to showcase the sport’s global reach, Amon-Ra St. Brown wearing Germany’s colors would certainly do that. while giving Lions fans another reason to tune in come 2028.