fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
TodayRed Wingsat FLA · 7:00 PMStarts in 6h 48m · ESPN+, DSN, Scripps SportsNext gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Nov 7 at MICH · 12:00 AM2-6Next gameLionsSun, Nov 8 at MIA · 1:00 PM5-2 · NFC NorthNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Nov 14 at ORE · 12:00 AM5-32026-27 seasonPistons5-1Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-86Latest completed season
TodayRed Wingsat FLA · 7:00 PMStarts in 6h 48m · ESPN+, DSN, Scripps Sports

Amon-Ra St. Brown Makes NFL History During Win vs. Vikings

Amon-Ra St. Brown NFL record
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has officially accomplished something no player in NFL history has ever done.

DSN TVLions · newest firstAll Lions video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

During Sunday’s 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, St. Brown reached 600 career receptions in just 90 games, becoming the fastest player in league history to reach that milestone.

According to the NFL’s official statistical records, St. Brown now has 600 receptions, 6,823 receiving yards, and 49 receiving touchdowns since entering the league in 2021.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Dallas Turner (15) and
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Dallas Turner (15) and safety Harrison Smith (22) after making a catch, during the first half of the N.F.L. game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Amon-Ra St. Brown Breaks NFL Record

The previous record for the fastest player to reach 600 career receptions was 96 games, a mark shared by Keenan Allen, Antonio Brown, and Cooper Kupp.

St. Brown shattered that record by six games, further establishing himself as one of the most productive receivers in NFL history. He went into Sunday’s matchup needing seven receptions to get to 600.

He finished the victory over Minnesota with seven catches for 46 yards, helping Detroit improve to 5-2.

From Fourth-Round Pick to NFL History

What makes St. Brown’s accomplishment even more remarkable is where his career began. The Lions selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 112th overall, and he has since developed into one of Jared Goff’s most dependable weapons.

As we previously reported when St. Brown approached another NFL receiving record, his consistency has been extraordinary since arriving in Detroit.

And after another record-setting performance against Green Bay, St. Brown has added yet another historic achievement to his growing résumé.

Six hundred receptions in 90 games. Nobody in NFL history has ever done it faster.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Richard Knight

Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy