Amon-Ra St. Brown absolutely trashes Chicago Bears fans

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown just cannot help himself when it comes to criticizing the Chicago Bears fans at the 2023 NFL Draft. He previously recorded the fans with their heads down on their phones while Lions fans were chanting and showcasing genuine excitement (click here to see the video), and now St. Brown has referred to Bears fans as the “worst fanbase ever” and speculated that their disinterest may be due to not knowing any of the players selected. This adds certainly fuel to the fire of the rivalry between the Lions and the Bears.

Key Points

St. Brown criticized the dispassionate behavior of Chicago Bears fans at the NFL Draft

He recorded them with their heads down on their phones while Lions fans were chanting and excited

St. Brown speculated that Bears fans may not have known any of the players selected

The criticism adds fuel to the rivalry between the Lions and the Bears

The two games between the Lions and the Bears in 2023 will be must-watch

Amon-Ra St. Brown absolutely trashes Bears fans

Here is what St. Brown had to say about the Bears fanbase during his recent podcast episode.

- Advertisement -

“Worst fanbase ever. Like this (heads down), on their phones. Just tired. You see the Lions next to them. Just turnt, lit,” said St. Brown. “They were standing up and you guys were sitting down. That tells me everything.”