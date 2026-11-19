What was supposed to be a memorable celebration in Germany turned into one of the most devastating moments of the Detroit Lions’ 2026 season. Now, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has revealed a heartbreaking detail about Aidan Hutchinson’s season-ending knee injury that makes the entire situation even more difficult to believe.

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During Tuesday’s episode of the St. Brown Bros. podcast, St. Brown explained that he, Hutchinson, and Jahmyr Gibbs had practiced the very celebration that ultimately resulted in Hutchinson tearing his ACL. Even more surprising, St. Brown admitted that he had originally planned to use the celebration himself.

The revelation adds another painful twist to an injury that has already left Detroit without one of its most important defensive players.

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates with a german flag after the Lions defeated the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Amon-Ra St. Brown Reveals What Happened Before Hutchinson’s Injury

According to Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News, St. Brown discussed how the three Lions players were practicing a soccer-style jumping fist-pump celebration following Saturday’s practice at FC Bayern Munich’s facilities.

St. Brown explained that he demonstrated the move multiple times, never imagining what would happen during Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

“It was me, Aidan and Jahmyr, and I’m like, ‘Bro, I got to do the fist pump celly.’ And I did it like two or three times, showing them how to do it. … I didn’t know Hutch was going to do it,” St. Brown said.

The Lions receiver had been planning to perform the move after scoring a touchdown, but Hutchinson ended up attempting it first. After sacking Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in the first quarter, Hutchinson jumped into the air, pumped his fist, and landed awkwardly on his right knee.

The result was a torn ACL that ended his season, turning what should have been a moment of excitement into a crushing blow for Detroit.

St. Brown couldn’t believe what had happened after the players had discussed the celebration just hours earlier.

“I’m like, ‘F—, bro. Like, there’s no way we just talked about that and he did it and got hurt.'”

St. Brown Says He Will Never Do That Celebration Again

The injury has understandably changed St. Brown’s perspective on the move, especially considering he was the one who demonstrated it before the game. Speaking on the St. Brown Bros. podcast, the Lions receiver made it clear that he has no intention of attempting the celebration himself.

“To find out after that he tore his ACL doing that, I’m like, ‘There’s no way I can ever do that again.'”

It’s an understandable reaction from a player who witnessed how quickly an innocent celebration could turn into a serious injury. Hutchinson had worked his way back from a devastating leg injury suffered in 2024, only to see another promising season end in an almost unimaginable fashion.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has already made his decision regarding future celebrations, explaining that he has no plans to institute restrictions following Hutchinson’s injury.

That doesn’t mean individual players won’t make changes of their own, and St. Brown certainly appears to have made his decision.

For the Lions, the bigger challenge is figuring out how to move forward without their most dangerous pass rusher. Campbell recently called Hutchinson’s injury a gut punch, and it’s difficult to imagine anyone inside Detroit’s locker room disagreeing.

The Lions improved to 7-2 with their 35-10 victory over New England, but the celebration that ended Hutchinson’s season has overshadowed an otherwise unforgettable afternoon in Germany.

And for St. Brown, what happened to his teammate has apparently made one particular celebration a thing of the past.