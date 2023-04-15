Merch
Amon-Ra St. Brown appears to be contestant on Family Feud

By W.G. Brady
If you have followed Amon-Ra St. Brown since he was drafted by the Detroit Lions, you are well aware of how great he is on the football field. But you are also probably aware of the great personality that he and the rest of his family have. Well, if St. Brown's Instagram Story is correct, Amon-Ra and his family were recently contestants on the popular game show, Family Feud.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Jalen Ramsey Lions Ben Johnson Family Feud

Key Points

  • St. Brown was selected by the Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft
  • He and his family have shown what great personalities they have
  • According to his Instagram Story, Amon-Ra and his family were contestants on Family Feud

Though St. Brown did not come straight out and announce his appearance on Family Feud, he did post a couple of photos that show he was.

Stay tuned!

We don't know when the St. Brown's episode of Family Feud will air for the first time, but you can bet we will let you know as soon as we find out any further information.

