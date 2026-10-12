Amon-Ra St. Brown was happy the Detroit Lions won. He was considerably less pleased with his own contribution to their 45–21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

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Asked how he balanced his frustration with a convincing team performance, St. Brown made the distinction clear. The result gave him something to celebrate, but it did not erase the plays he wanted back.

“I’m excited for the dub, obviously, for the team. But my performance, I’m not excited about.”

That was consistent with his assessment earlier in the interview. St. Brown said he had been trying to generate some energy for himself during a game that fell below his expectations.

“That just wasn’t my best game. Trying to get going, get myself going. That’s really it.”

Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs with the ball after a catch against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 11, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Dropped Pass Bothered St. Brown

St. Brown finished with six catches for 69 yards and two fumbles, neither lost. Those numbers included useful production, but his postgame evaluation focused on the mistakes.

When a reporter suggested the fumbles were likely his biggest concern, St. Brown pointed to another play. A dropped pass was still on his mind after the offense had finished scoring 45 points.

“More that dropped pass. Obviously the fumbles, too, but that dropped pass, I think it was in the third quarter. Got to have it.”

His explanation centered on execution, rather than a complaint about his involvement. Detroit continued finding opportunities for him, including in the screen game.

That approach fits with Goff’s previous explanation of taking underneath opportunities when defenses protect against deep throws. St. Brown’s description of the openings against Arizona was straightforward.

“If they’re going to play off, 12, 15 yards off, take the screen. It’s what’s open.”

Teammates Kept Trusting Him

St. Brown’s teammates continued trying to get him involved as he worked through the frustrating afternoon. Asked what that support meant, he emphasized the confidence they share.

“It means a lot. It means they trust me. I trust in them, and it means a lot.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown Took Over Punt Returns

The receiver also took on punt-return work after Tom Kennedy went down with a right knee injury in the second quarter. He expressed concern for Kennedy while acknowledging that another opportunity to handle the football appealed to him.

“You hate to see a guy like TK go down. But shoot, I like touching the ball, so wherever I can touch it.”

That willingness matters during a difficult individual performance. St. Brown remained available for additional responsibilities even while dissatisfied with how he was playing, and his teammates continued treating him as someone who could help.

The outcome gave Detroit room to survive mistakes. St. Brown’s reaction showed he did not consider that a reason to overlook his own.

St. Brown Credits the Defense for the Turnaround

St. Brown was much more enthusiastic when discussing the other side of the ball. After a week that included Sheppard warning defenders about potential personnel changes, he credited the defense with helping Detroit overcome its slow offensive start.

“They played great. The defense played amazing. Hats off to them, man. They really got us going, I feel like, because we started off really slow. So hats off to the D.”

His comments captured two different evaluations of the same afternoon. He appreciated what Detroit accomplished together and still expected better from himself.

The Lions could leave Arizona pleased with the win. St. Brown left with a dropped pass and ball-security mistakes he wanted corrected.