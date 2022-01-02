Amon-Ra St. Brown breaks several tackles, rushes 26 yards for 1st Lions TD [Video]

The Detroit Lions are on the board against the Seattle Seahawks thanks to a heads up play from rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown.
He broke several tackles and scampered 26 yards into the end zone:
Amon-Ra St. Brown scores from out of the backfield! #OnePride
It’s been a good rookie season for St. Brown, who earlier in today’s game passed Herschel Walker (76) for the most receptions a first-year player not selected within the first 3 rounds of a draft:
.@Lions WR @amonra_stbrown has passed RB Herschel Walker (76) for the most receptions a first-year player not selected within the first 3 rounds of a draft has had.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/riaAdeuzyi
