Amon-Ra St. Brown breaks several tackles, rushes 26 yards for 1st Lions TD [Video]

The Detroit Lions are on the board against the Seattle Seahawks thanks to a heads up play from rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown.

He broke several tackles and scampered 26 yards into the end zone:

It’s been a good rookie season for St. Brown, who earlier in today’s game passed Herschel Walker (76) for the most receptions a first-year player not selected within the first 3 rounds of a draft: