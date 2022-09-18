Amon-Ra St. Brown catches 13-yard TD to extend Detroit Lions’ lead [Video]

Amon-Ra St. Brown just keeps on dominating for the Detroit Lions!
On Sunday, during the first quarter, St. Brown kept his touchdown streak alive as he caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to extend the Lions’ lead over the Washington Commanders.
Check it out.
.@amonra_stbrown going 🆙#WASvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/9ZOSRFiP6s
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 18, 2022
Things did not go as planned for Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions in Week 1 they got off to a quick start offensively but eventually went down big to the Philadelphia Eagles before losing 38-35 at Ford Field.
During the game, St. Brown had eight receptions and a touchdown but it was not enough to get the job done as the Lions lost by three points.
Amon-Ra St. Brown has message for Detroit Lions fans following Week 1 loss
On Tuesday, the Lions released Episode 1 of Inside the Pride and St. Brown had a message for the fans.