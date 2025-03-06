Thursday, March 6, 2025
Amon-Ra St. Brown Could Pass NFL Legend Jerry Rice in 2025

Amon-Ra St. Brown, who will be entering his fifth NFL season with the Detroit Lions, has a realistic shot at surpassing one of the greatest wide receivers in history—Jerry Rice—in terms of receiving yards after five seasons. Currently sitting at 4,851 receiving yards, St. Brown is just 1,513 yards away from passing Rice, who amassed 6,364 yards in his first five seasons. While St. Brown has a long way to go, his consistency over the first few seasons has shown he’s a force to be reckoned with.

The Challenge Ahead for Amon-Ra St. Brown

The task of passing a legend like Rice won’t be easy, but St. Brown’s track record shows promise. In 2023, St. Brown recorded 1,515 yards, and in 2024, he posted 1,263 yards. If he continues this pace and has another productive season in 2025, he will have a legitimate chance to break into the top ranks of NFL receiving records.

Top Players for Most Receiving Yards in First 5 Seasons:

RankPlayerTeamYards
1Justin JeffersonMinnesota Vikings7,432
2Torry HoltSt. Louis Rams6,784
3Randy MossMinnesota Vikings6,743
4Jerry RiceSan Francisco 49ers6,364
5CeeDee LambDallas Cowboys6,339
6Julio JonesAtlanta Falcons6,201
7A.J. GreenCincinnati Bengals6,171
8Mike EvansTampa Bay Buccaneers6,103
9Larry FitzgeraldArizona Cardinals5,975
10Michael ThomasNew Orleans Saints5,950

Bottom Line

While passing Rice is a tall order, St. Brown is no stranger to breaking boundaries. With his combination of strong hands, sharp route running, and MVP finalist Jared Goff throwing him the ball, 2025 could be a milestone season for him. If he stays healthy and maintains his performance, St. Brown could find himself among some of the most elite wide receivers to ever play the game.

