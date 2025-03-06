Amon-Ra St. Brown Could Pass NFL Legend Jerry Rice in 2025

Amon-Ra St. Brown, who will be entering his fifth NFL season with the Detroit Lions, has a realistic shot at surpassing one of the greatest wide receivers in history—Jerry Rice—in terms of receiving yards after five seasons. Currently sitting at 4,851 receiving yards, St. Brown is just 1,513 yards away from passing Rice, who amassed 6,364 yards in his first five seasons. While St. Brown has a long way to go, his consistency over the first few seasons has shown he’s a force to be reckoned with.

The Challenge Ahead for Amon-Ra St. Brown

The task of passing a legend like Rice won’t be easy, but St. Brown’s track record shows promise. In 2023, St. Brown recorded 1,515 yards, and in 2024, he posted 1,263 yards. If he continues this pace and has another productive season in 2025, he will have a legitimate chance to break into the top ranks of NFL receiving records.

Top Players for Most Receiving Yards in First 5 Seasons:

Rank Player Team Yards 1 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings 7,432 2 Torry Holt St. Louis Rams 6,784 3 Randy Moss Minnesota Vikings 6,743 4 Jerry Rice San Francisco 49ers 6,364 5 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys 6,339 6 Julio Jones Atlanta Falcons 6,201 7 A.J. Green Cincinnati Bengals 6,171 8 Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6,103 9 Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals 5,975 10 Michael Thomas New Orleans Saints 5,950

Bottom Line

While passing Rice is a tall order, St. Brown is no stranger to breaking boundaries. With his combination of strong hands, sharp route running, and MVP finalist Jared Goff throwing him the ball, 2025 could be a milestone season for him. If he stays healthy and maintains his performance, St. Brown could find himself among some of the most elite wide receivers to ever play the game.