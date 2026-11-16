Amon-Ra St. Brown caught two touchdown passes in the Detroit Lions’ 35-10 win over the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday, the first NFL game of his career in Germany. He got there after a week limited in practice with a rib injury, listed as questionable on Friday.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

St. Brown finished with four catches for 98 yards and the two scores, an average of 24.5 yards a catch. The first touchdown was a 56-yard throw from Jared Goff in the opening quarter and the second covered 28 yards in the third.

They also ended a dry stretch. St. Brown scored five times in Detroit’s first three games, then went five straight games without reaching the end zone before Sunday.

The game kicked off at 9:30 a.m. ET, which was 3:30 p.m. local time in Munich, and the week that came with it looked nothing like a normal one. That was what head coach Dan Campbell kept raising with the team.

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates with a german flag after the Lions defeated the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What Dan Campbell Told the Lions About Germany

In a video posted by the Lions, St. Brown told reporters in Munich that Campbell had been raising the change in routine since early in the week.

“I think that was one of the messages Coach Campbell told us earlier in the week, and even the day before.

“We’re all traveling far. Sleep schedule’s different, practice schedule’s different, meetings. Everything’s a little different.

“But the team with the most juice is going to come out with the win. I think we brought the juice today. At least it felt like it out there.

“I think that goes for a lot of games. If you bring the juice, everyone’s good in this league. Everyone gets paid a lot of money to do a lot of great things.

“But if you bring the juice and just play harder, I think it usually turns out pretty well.”

Detroit Pulled Away After an Early Patriots Field Goal

New England put together a field-goal drive to open the game and did not score again until the fourth quarter. Detroit scored touchdowns on five of its 12 possessions, including each of its first two, won its fifth game in a row and moved to 7-2, level with the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears atop the NFC North.

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Teammates Thanked Him for the Trip

St. Brown said teammates came to him about the week itself.

“From what my teammates have told me, just being out here, they’re loving it. They loved it.

“Some of my teammates have never left the country. Some have never been in Europe. For them to be out here, just being out here was amazing.

“Some of them even told me, ‘Thank you, man. Thank you for allowing us to be out here because I feel like without you, we wouldn’t be here.’

“They’ve been very grateful. They’ve loved it out here.

“Obviously, after the game, they’re excited because we won. We played pretty good.

“I think the guys are going to have a good taste in their mouth from Germany, especially after the way we played. It’s been an amazing trip.”

A Dream Come True in His Second Home

Asked what the three days meant to him, St. Brown said, “I feel great, man. It was a memorable three days. Three days that I’ll never forget in my career, for sure.

“My first game in Germany, a place that I call basically my second home, it was amazing from the start of the game to the end.

“The way we played as a team, the defense balled, just a collective effort. Being in Germany, number one, was a blessing. It’s been amazing.

“But being able to win like that with the guys, with my teammates, in front of the fans here in Germany, it’s like a dream come true.”

He celebrated on the field with a German flag, and the Lions had a celebration of their own to go with the win.

The next one looks a lot more familiar. Detroit is home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.