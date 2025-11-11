Could Amon-Ra St. Brown Be in Hot Water After Viral Video Emerges?

The drama from Sunday’s Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders matchup refuses to die down, and now a new layer has entered the story. After Washington defensive tackle Daron Payne was ejected for punching Amon-Ra St. Brown, a fresh video clip has surfaced providing a closer look at what led up to the moment everything exploded.

Payne’s Ejection Sparked Confusion — And Accusations

Most fans saw the final punch. Payne swung at St. Brown after the wideout approached him following a Lions touchdown. Easy call. But the story got muddier when Commanders defender Javon Kinlaw claimed Payne was simply “retaliating.”

According to Kinlaw, St. Brown threw the first shot:

“Daron only retaliated because the refs literally saw the first punch,” Kinlaw said after the game. “I don’t blame him for the way he reacted.” Reporters pressed Kinlaw if he saw St. Brown initiate conduct with Payne. “Yeah, for sure, and they did, too,” he said, referring to the officials. “It was some bullshit. 100%.”

Washington felt the initial contact should have been flagged and that Payne reacted to what they believed was a missed call.

St. Brown didn’t say he punched Payne but admitted there was tension beforehand.

“I mean, I think two plays before that, we got into a little scuffle, back and forth,” he said. “And then we end up scoring, and I go up to him. I say a little something, nothing crazy, and then he decides to swing on me… it is what it is.”

New Video Adds Context — But Not Clarity

On Tuesday, JP Finlay of NBC Washington posted a slow-motion angle that reignited the debate. The clip shows St. Brown and Payne coming together, pushing and jawing. An official steps toward them, and just as he reaches the players, St. Brown appears to throw a quick right hand that makes contact with Payne’s helmet.

Was it a full punch? Was it a shove that looked like a punch? Depends on who you ask. But the arm motion is unmistakable, and that’s enough to fuel the argument from Washington’s side.

Here’s the video of Amon-Ra St. Brown swinging on Daron Payne a few plays before Payne swung back and got ejected. This tells the other side of the story. pic.twitter.com/M7jUH9zcGr — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 11, 2025

What’s not up for debate: Payne’s response was obvious and forceful, and it got him tossed.

Consequences Hit One Side, Not Both

Payne was suspended on Monday. He appealed. It was denied. He will now miss the Commanders’ Week 11 game against the Dolphins in Madrid.

There has been no word of potential discipline for St. Brown.

That’s not unusual. The NFL typically punishes the retaliatory player, the one who throws the most blatant punch or escalates the situation visibly. Even if a player “started it,” retaliation still leads to suspensions.

But based on the new video, it does look like St. Brown could have easily been hit with at least a penalty in real time. The officials simply missed it.

What Happens Next?

Probably nothing. The league already issued Payne’s punishment and appeals have been exhausted. St. Brown wasn’t penalized during the game and hasn’t been disciplined afterward.

Still, with the video now circulating online, the debate about who really started the scuffle will continue, because the internet never forgets, and fans on both sides have receipts.