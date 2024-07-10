Amon-Ra St. Brown Divulges Why He Missed Detroit Lions OTAs





We now know for certain why Amon-Ra St. Brown skipped OTAs

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was among a select group of NFL players who skipped the early part of OTAs this year. While other prominent players like Vikings’ Justin Jefferson and Bengals’ Tee Higgins were absent due to contract disputes, speculation arose that St. Brown might be doing the same. However, this didn’t align with St. Brown’s known character.

During a recent appearance on the Pivot podcast, St. Brown shared insights into various aspects of his career and life, including why he missed the initial OTAs. He confirmed that his absence had nothing to do with contract issues.

Why Amon-Ra St. Brown Skipped OTAs

“I didn’t go to OTAs to begin with, and it wasn’t because of the contract. I just felt like, you know, the first part of OTAs, we’re not even with the coaches or running on the field. It’s just lifting, so I feel like I can get more work here, back home than I can back in Detroit. This is my first time missing any OTAs, but I called coach Campbell and let him know, coach Randle El. Called them both and told them it had nothing to do with the contract, I just feel I can get better work back home and they understood it,” St. Brown explained.

This clears up any rumors. The Lions signed St. Brown to a substantial contract just before the 2024 NFL Draft, and he was present and active during the later OTAs. His absence was not a negotiating tactic, as St. Brown mentioned that negotiations had been ongoing since the end of the 2023 season.