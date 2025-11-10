Amon-Ra St. Brown Goes Viral With Donald Trump Dance — Here’s Why He Did It

The Detroit Lions didn’t just win on Sunday, they unleashed a full-on “belt to ass” beatdown in their 44-22 victory over the Washington Commanders. And right in the middle of the fun was Amon-Ra St. Brown, who added a little extra entertainment to the national stage.

When St. Brown scored a touchdown, he broke out a very specific celebration — yes, the Donald Trump dance — and it didn’t take long for social media to catch fire with reactions.

After the game, St. Brown explained exactly why he did it.

“I don’t know how many times the President is going to be at the game, so just decided to have some fun and do his dance,” St. Brown said.

Simple. Funny. Perfectly St. Brown.

With President Trump in attendance, the moment instantly became one of the highlights of the afternoon. Fans laughed, players hyped him up, and the internet immediately did what the internet does best: replay the clip again and again.

Between the explosive offense, Dan Campbell’s play-calling takeover, and St. Brown’s meme-worthy celebration, Sunday was one big reminder that this Lions team knows how to win and entertain.