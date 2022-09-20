Folks, if you do not yet believe in Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, I really do not know what to tell you because he is an absolute stud!

On Sunday, St. Brown torched the Washington Commanders to a tune of nine catches for 116 yards and a TD to go along with 68 yards rushing and another score.

With his outstanding performance, St. Brown set a new NFL record for most consecutive games with eight catches and a touchdown (8) and tied the NFL record for most consecutive games with eight or more catches (8).

Please enable JavaScript Detroit Lions Pull Off 36-27 Victory Against Washington Commanders

Amon-Ra St. Brown draws a major compliment from Golden Tate

During the game, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate took to Twitter to give a major compliment to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“Sky is the limit for @amonra_stbrown,” Tate tweeted. “Dude is an up and coming (star emoji) if one doesn’t already consider him one.”

Following the game, St. Brown replied.

“Means a lot coming from you (handshake emoji),” St. Brown tweeted.

Means a lot coming from you 🤝 https://t.co/aLwl5t5Xkz — Amon-Ra (@amonra_stbrown) September 18, 2022

Following the game, Amon-Ra St. Brown explained to Peter King how he still gets emotional when he thinks back to the 2021 NFL Draft.

Talking to St. Brown, what I found interesting was how big a factor in his life the 2021 draft was. He’s from Anaheim and went to USC, and he expected (and was told by NFL people) he’d likely be a day-two pick. So he had a party with family and friends on Friday of draft weekend; the NFL had a camera there. But the day came and went, and St. Brown wasn’t picked till round four, on Saturday.

“Even today, talking to you, I still get really emotional just thinking about it, talking about it,” St. Brown said from the Lions’ locker room. “It was a day I’ll never forget. I was furious. But it changed who I am, the way I work, the way I see things. When I get tired in a workout, I won’t quit — I’ll do extra. When I think about that day, that flips the switch for me, and it makes me work harder and longer.

“On the way home that Friday night, I was crying. I got on the Jugs machine late that night, Friday night in California. I got on the machine till I was exhausted, then I went to bed. At that point it was go time for me. I didn’t care who picked me. I was just going to prove myself from that day on.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown has a chip on his shoulder and it seems to be working out just fine.