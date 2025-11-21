Amon-Ra St. Brown Is Not Remotely Worried About What Everyone Is Worried About

If there’s one Detroit Lions player you never expect to see rattled, it’s Amon-Ra St. Brown. The guy basically treats pass-catching like some people treat breathing, automatic, constant, reliable.

So it definitely raised some eyebrows when the three-time Pro Bowler showed up on the stat sheet with something that never shows up next to his name: a spike in drops.

According to Pro Football Reference, St. Brown’s drop rate has climbed to a career-high 5.3% this season. For most receivers, that’s just a Tuesday. For St. Brown? It’s uncharacteristically human.

But if you think he’s losing sleep over it, think again.

“Drops happen to the best of us…”

Speaking after practice on Thursday, St. Brown brushed off the criticism in classic Amon-Ra fashion.

“Drops happen to the best of us but I’m not worried about one drop, two drops,” he said as quoted by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’ve caught so many balls in my life that the next one comes, I’m going to catch it and I’m going to catch a lot more than I don’t.”

The numbers back him up. Even with the recent dip, he still leads Detroit in everything:

66 receptions

735 receiving yards

8 touchdowns

He’s the engine of the passing game, that hasn’t changed for a second.

But the timing of the drops? Yeah… rough.

The issue hasn’t been volume. It’s been when the drops have happened.

A few examples Lions fans surely remember:

Week 6 vs. Chiefs: St. Brown dropped a fourth-and-2 conversion before halftime. Kansas City immediately went full “double score” and hung 14 straight points around the break.

St. Brown dropped a fourth-and-2 conversion before halftime. Kansas City immediately went full “double score” and hung 14 straight points around the break. Week 11 vs. Eagles: He caught just 2 of 12 targets — the lowest catch rate of his career (16.7%). Several balls hit his hands, including a third-and-5 that would’ve extended a crucial drive.

And if there’s one thing Amon-Ra will never shrug off, it’s a ball that touches his fingertips.

“Anything that touches my hand I think I have to catch,” he said. “Whether it’s the full hand, two hands, the tip of your finger, I feel I got to make it.”

That’s the mentality that’s made him one of the best receivers in football — and the mentality that will pull him out of this mini-slump.

The bigger picture: opportunity

Instead of dwelling on the mistakes, St. Brown is laser-focused on what’s next: a three-game homestand at Ford Field that could swing the entire season.

The Lions are frustrated, no doubt. But they’re also home. They’re healthier. They’re motivated. And they have their star wideout preaching calm in the storm.

St. Brown isn’t worried. And honestly? That’s probably a good sign for everyone else in Honolulu blue.