Amon-Ra St. Brown Shares the Simple Phrase That Keeps Him From Dwelling on Drops

If you watched the Detroit Lions’ overtime win against the Giants, you probably noticed something you don’t often see from Amon-Ra St. Brown: a couple of uncharacteristic drops. And because he’s Amon-Ra St. Brown, the standard is borderline unfairly high.

But as it turns out, the Lions’ All-Pro wideout isn’t losing sleep over it, thanks to one simple mantra he learned in college.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Isn’t Worried About His Drops — And Neither Should Detroit

Believe it or not, St. Brown already has seven drops this season. Against the Giants, two of them came in critical spots, including the deflection that turned into an interception.

And yet, the moment the ball hit the ground, St. Brown had already moved on.

“Stuff like that happens,” St. Brown said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “He made a good play on the first one. The other one, that thing was coming out hard. I’ve got to make those… but I don’t stress too much about those. I move on to the next play and keep going.”

That mindset is exactly why he still finished with nine catches, 149 yards, and a touchdown, essentially putting the offense on his back during the comeback.

The College Lesson St. Brown Still Lives By: “So What. Now What?”

St. Brown said the way he handles mistakes goes all the way back to his USC days with wide receivers coach Keary Colbert.

“A coach once told me, ‘So what. Now what?’ when I was in college,” St. Brown said. “I kind of live by that… You can’t get hung up on one play too much throughout the game. There’s highs and lows. For me, it’s just, ‘Next play.’ I’m going to catch the next one. I’m not worried.”

This is peak St. Brown, unshakable, obsessively competitive, and locked in even when something goes wrong. And Lions fans know the truth: as long as No. 14 is on the field, he’s going to get his.

Detroit Needs This Version of St. Brown Down the Stretch

The Lions’ offense has been inconsistent the last few weeks, but St. Brown has been the constant stabilizer. With the Packers coming in on Thanksgiving and Detroit fighting to get back inside the NFC playoff picture, the team will lean heavily on his resilience and that mindset he refuses to abandon.

“So what. Now what?” feels like the perfect slogan for this Lions team, too.