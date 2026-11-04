Amon-Ra St. Brown Shares Heartbreaking Thoughts About Jack Campbell

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown delivered an emotional message about teammate Jack Campbell during the latest episode of the St. Brown Podcast, making it clear that some things are far more important than football.

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Campbell suffered a frightening neck injury during Detroit’s 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 1. He was strapped to a backboard and carted off the field, then transported to a local hospital.

What Amon-Ra St. Brown Said About Jack Campbell

Speaking on the St. Brown Podcast, St. Brown acknowledged that he doesn’t have additional information about Campbell’s condition but urged fans to continue supporting his teammate and his family.

“I don’t know much more than anyone else does,” St. Brown said. “Obviously, the Lions posted… But I just wanna say, all of you guys who are watching this, keep him in your thought and your prayers. You hate to see anyone go down, I think in this game, whether it’s someone on our team, someone on their team, any team in this league. I think injuries, it’s something that makes this game so tough, and so real at the same time. I remember being out there on the field watching him, and seeing him on the ground from a distance, and all I could think about was his wife and his newborn baby that they just had a few months ago. I just want him to be ok to be able to play with his kid, and be normal.”

Prayers up to Jack Campbell 💙🙏 pic.twitter.com/gactY7cmef — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) November 4, 2026

St. Brown’s comments serve as a powerful reminder that NFL players are husbands, fathers, sons, and friends long before they are football players.

While Campbell is one of the most important pieces of Detroit’s defense, his teammates are understandably much more concerned about his health and his life away from the field.

The Lions announced Monday that preliminary indications regarding Campbell’s condition were positive, though the organization has declined to provide additional medical details out of respect for him and his family.

For now, the focus remains exactly where St. Brown believes it belongs.

Not on when Jack Campbell might return to football, but on his recovery and being there for his family.