Amon-Ra St. Brown Fined FOUR Times By NFL

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is known for bringing personality to the end zone. But his latest celebration has now come with a costly twist.

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St. Brown revealed Wednesday that the NFL hit him with four separate fines following Detroit’s Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The attention initially centered on the celebration in which he appeared to mimic smoking and passing a joint after a touchdown.

#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown said he got hit with four fines for a celebration where he appeared to mimic smoking a joint during last week’s game against the #Bills pic.twitter.com/J6iNokSAxH — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) September 24, 2026

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press clarified that the four fines were for separate actions during the game, not solely for the touchdown celebration.

St. Brown’s celebration sparked the initial conversation

St. Brown’s apparent smoking gesture immediately drew attention after it aired during the Bills game. Creative celebrations are a familiar part of today’s NFL, but the league still has standards governing unsportsmanlike conduct and actions it considers inappropriate.

Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News first reported that St. Brown said he had received four fines in connection with the Buffalo game.

The NFL’s public accountability page includes St. Brown among its Week 2 discipline entries, though the available listing does not yet provide a full public breakdown of all four actions he referenced. Until the league releases further detail or St. Brown addresses the individual fines, it would be premature to assign every fine to a specific play.

What is clear: the receiver’s costly day was not simply about one end-zone moment.

The Lions need St. Brown focused on the Jets

Detroit can hardly afford to lose focus heading into its Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets. St. Brown remains the engine of the Lions’ passing attack, and he has already shown once again how difficult he is to contain when Detroit gets its offense rolling.

St. Brown’s fines will create headlines, particularly because of the celebration that appeared to prompt the initial report. But Detroit’s bigger concern is the football ahead.

The Lions need their top receiver available, productive, and locked in as they look to move past the Buffalo loss. That means finding a better balance between the emotion that makes St. Brown such a fierce competitor and the discipline needed to avoid giving the NFL or opponents anything extra.