fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
Next gameTigersFri, Sep 25 vs PIT · 6:40 PM74-84Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Sep 26 vs IOWA · 3:30 PM3-0Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Sep 26 vs NEB · 5:00 PM2-1Next gameLionsSun, Sep 27 vs NYJ · 1:00 PM1-1 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons0-0Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed season
Next gameTigersFri, Sep 25 vs PIT · 6:40 PM74-84

Amon-Ra St. Brown Fined FOUR Times By NFL

Amon-Ra St. Brown fined four times
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is known for bringing personality to the end zone. But his latest celebration has now come with a costly twist.

DSN TVLions · newest firstAll Lions video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

St. Brown revealed Wednesday that the NFL hit him with four separate fines following Detroit’s Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The attention initially centered on the celebration in which he appeared to mimic smoking and passing a joint after a touchdown.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press clarified that the four fines were for separate actions during the game, not solely for the touchdown celebration.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown engagement Amon-Ra St. Brown Jahmyr Gibbs Amon-Ra St. Brown 2021 redraft Amon-Ra St. Brown NFL record Amon-Ra St. Brown fined four times

St. Brown’s celebration sparked the initial conversation

St. Brown’s apparent smoking gesture immediately drew attention after it aired during the Bills game. Creative celebrations are a familiar part of today’s NFL, but the league still has standards governing unsportsmanlike conduct and actions it considers inappropriate.

Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News first reported that St. Brown said he had received four fines in connection with the Buffalo game.

The NFL’s public accountability page includes St. Brown among its Week 2 discipline entries, though the available listing does not yet provide a full public breakdown of all four actions he referenced. Until the league releases further detail or St. Brown addresses the individual fines, it would be premature to assign every fine to a specific play.

What is clear: the receiver’s costly day was not simply about one end-zone moment.

The Lions need St. Brown focused on the Jets

Detroit can hardly afford to lose focus heading into its Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets. St. Brown remains the engine of the Lions’ passing attack, and he has already shown once again how difficult he is to contain when Detroit gets its offense rolling.

St. Brown’s fines will create headlines, particularly because of the celebration that appeared to prompt the initial report. But Detroit’s bigger concern is the football ahead.

The Lions need their top receiver available, productive, and locked in as they look to move past the Buffalo loss. That means finding a better balance between the emotion that makes St. Brown such a fierce competitor and the discipline needed to avoid giving the NFL or opponents anything extra.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy