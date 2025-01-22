fb
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown Fires Back at Lions Fans Calling Out Ben Johnson

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is standing up for his former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in the wake of the Lions' heartbreaking Divisional Round loss to the Washington Commanders. Following the defeat, some Lions fans took to social media to accuse Johnson of not being fully focused on the game due to his head coaching interviews, which took place during the team’s bye week.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra Disagrees That Ben Johnson Was Not Focused

In response to these accusations, Amon-Ra St. Brown wanted to make it clear that he disagrees with the criticism. “Everyone on Twitter—the Lions fans—f***ing hating him, talking about, ‘He didn’t prepare for this (playoff game). He was taking interviews on the bye week,’” St. Brown said. “Trust me. I know Ben. He was as locked in as can be for that game.”

St. Brown’s defense of Johnson emphasizes how well he knows the coach’s dedication to the team. Despite the speculation that Johnson’s head coaching opportunities might have distracted him, St. Brown insists that Johnson was completely focused on the task at hand and prepared the team with the same commitment he always shows.

Bottom Line

As the Lions move forward without Johnson, St. Brown’s message to the fans is clear: Johnson’s commitment and preparation for the playoff game were unwavering, and any negative comments directed at him are far from the reality of his efforts. While Johnson has now taken the head coach job with the Chicago Bears, it’s evident that his time in Detroit will be remembered for his leadership and contributions to the team’s success.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
