Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown Gets Big Endorsement from Golden Tate: 'Watch Me'
Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown Gets Big Endorsement from Golden Tate: ‘Watch Me’

By W.G. Brady
During a recent appearance on Good Morning Football, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate made it clear that one player in the NFL has caught his eye – and that player is none other than current Lions standout, Amon-Ra St. Brown. Tate shared his admiration for St. Brown, explaining why the young wide receiver is his favorite player to watch in the league.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

“My favorite player to watch in the league,” Tate said, adding that there are numerous similarities between him and St. Brown. “Not the biggest, not the fastest, not the strongest, but look, the grit, the mentality, is something you can't teach with him.” Tate went on to highlight St. Brown's determination and work ethic, saying that these qualities set him apart from others.

He continued, “He is born to do this, and he is gonna find a way, no matter what you say. You can say, he can't do it, ‘ok, watch me.' He goes out there and proves it, week in and week out.”

https://twitter.com/gmfb/status/1858865957944578277

Tate's words are a testament to St. Brown’s impressive drive and unshakable mindset, which have made him not only a key asset to the Lions but also a standout in the NFL. His ability to prove critics wrong has been a consistent theme in his career, and Tate believes St. Brown’s work ethic and mentality will only continue to propel him forward in the league.

As the Lions aim for success this season, having St. Brown on their roster is a significant advantage. Tate’s recognition of St. Brown’s unique qualities and determination shows just how much respect the young receiver has earned, not only from his teammates and coaches but also from former NFL stars like Tate.

Previous article
Alabama Poaches Stud Recruit From Michigan Football
Next article
Golden Tate Explains Why He Would LOVE To Play For Dan Campbell
