On Sunday, during the Lions’ 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders, Amon-Ra St. Brown had the best game of his young NFL career as he caught nine balls for 116 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 68 yards rushing for a total of 184 yards on the day.

By catching nine passes and a touchdown, St. Brown became the first wide receiver in NFL history to catch eight or more passes and a touchdown in six-straight games.

He also broke the NFL record for most consecutive games with eight or more catches in a game with eight in a row.

Amon-Ra St. Brown gets emotional following Lions win over Commanders

Following the game, Amon-Ra St. Brown explained to Peter King how he still gets emotional when he thinks back to the 2021 NFL Draft.

Talking to St. Brown, what I found interesting was how big a factor in his life the 2021 draft was. He’s from Anaheim and went to USC, and he expected (and was told by NFL people) he’d likely be a day-two pick. So he had a party with family and friends on Friday of draft weekend; the NFL had a camera there. But the day came and went, and St. Brown wasn’t picked till round four, on Saturday.

“Even today, talking to you, I still get really emotional just thinking about it, talking about it,” St. Brown said from the Lions’ locker room. “It was a day I’ll never forget. I was furious. But it changed who I am, the way I work, the way I see things. When I get tired in a workout, I won’t quit — I’ll do extra. When I think about that day, that flips the switch for me, and it makes me work harder and longer.

“On the way home that Friday night, I was crying. I got on the Jugs machine late that night, Friday night in California. I got on the machine till I was exhausted, then I went to bed. At that point it was go time for me. I didn’t care who picked me. I was just going to prove myself from that day on.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown has a chip on his shoulder and it seems to be working out just fine.