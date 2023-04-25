Amon-Ra St. Brown has hilarious reaction to old NFL Draft grades [Video]

When the Detroit Lions selected Amon-Ra St. Brown in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, I was extremely excited because he was one of the players I was hoping would fall to them. Watching St. Brown play at USC really reminded me a lot of Golden Tate, and my thought was that he could have similar production in the NFL. Yet, there were some draft evaluators who did not think so highly of St. Brown and he recently reacted to some of those comments.
Key Points
- St. Brown was selected in the third round of the 2021 draft
- St. Brown was not graded highly heading into the draft
- St. Brown recently reacted to his old draft grades
Amon-Ra St. Brown has hilarious reaction to old NFL Draft grades
Take a look as St. Brown reads through and gives his commentary on some of the grades he received heading into the 2021 Draft. (Click here to see the video)
Bottom Line: Draft grades are just opinions
Everybody and their brother thinks they are a draft expert, yet even the paid experts seem to be wrong more than they are right and that was certainly the case with Amon-Ra St. Brown, who fell to the Lions in the third round. Remember, sometimes it is better to trust your own eyes rather than trust what somebody else says about a prospect.