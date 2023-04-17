Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has set his sights on having the No. 1 offense in the NFL for the upcoming season. The Lions had a strong offense last year, but St. Brown believes they can do even better with quarterback Jared Goff entering his third season in Detroit and having a successful year under his belt. St. Brown and Goff have already been working out together this spring, and the Lions have a strong offensive line and added running back David Montgomery in free agency. St. Brown's goal, and the goal of the whole offense, is to be No. 1 in every offensive category.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has lofty goal for Detroit Lions' offense

The Lions' offense was solid in 2022 but St. Brown has a lofty goal for the offense in 2023. During a recent interview with Dave Birkett of The Detroit News, St. Brown talked about exactly that.

“We had a pretty decent offense last year,” St. Brown said. “Obviously, you want to be No. 1 in every category, so I think that’s what we’re striving for as an offense. Obviously, No. 1 in total yards per game, total scoring offense, we want to be No. 1 in all those categories. Not turning the ball over. I think we did a pretty good job of that last season, but you can always improve. So I think honestly, I think if you ask Ben, his goal would be to be No. 1 in all categories and that’s my goal, too. I think that’s everyone’s goal on offense because we know we can do it.”

Bottom Line – Reaching for the top spot

St. Brown's goal for the Lions' offense in 2023 is certainly ambitious, but it reflects the team's commitment to excellence and its drive to improve. With the pieces in place for a strong offense, it will be exciting to see how the Lions perform and whether they can achieve their goal of being No. 1 in every category. One thing is for sure, Amon-Ra is one confident dude!