Things did not go as planned for Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon as they got off to a quick start offensively but eventually went down big to the Philadelphia Eagles before losing 38-35 at Ford Field.

During the game, St. Brown had eight receptions and a touchdown but it was not enough to get the job done as the Lions lost by three points.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has message for Detroit Lions fans following Week 1 loss

On Tuesday, the Lions released Episode 1 of Inside the Pride and St. Brown had a message for the fans.

“We do out there every day and practice and I think we’ll be just fine,” St. Brown said. “The fans, I mean they were crazy that first week. They were great. If they can come back that second week the same way we’ll be happy.” When asked what his message is for the fans, St. Brown said the following. “We need you guys show up we’re gonna do it for you guys.”

There is no question about it that Ford Field was rocking on Sunday and it will have to be that way moving forward if the Lions are going to have a true home-field advantage over their opponents.

Up next for the Lions is another home game at Ford Field, this time against the Washington Commanders, who are coming off a 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.