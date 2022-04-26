Amon-Ra St. Brown has some NFL Draft advice for Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes

The Detroit Lions currently have eight picks in the 2022 NFL Draft and most seem to believe they will use at least one of those picks on a wide receiver.

Personally, I am not a big fan of using too much draft capital on a wide receiver in the early rounds but one person who may disagree with me is Lions WR, Amon-Ra St. Brown.

During a recent interview with former NFL wideouts Terrell Owens and Matthew Hatchette on their show on Fubo TV, St. Brown, who had an outstanding second half of a rookie season for the Lions, said he needs some help.

“Definitely have to get another receiver …. someone that can go up, make the 50-50 ball,” St. Brown said. “I mean I could for sure make it but someone else that can do it too.”

Though he did not mention him by name, St. Brown explained that he had more opportunities after Lions head coach Dan Campell took the play calling duties away from OC Anthony Lynn.

“Opportunity. You watch the first 10 games I had, you know I didn’t get the opportunities that I had the last seven weeks,” St. Brown noted. “I think a bunch of it is opportunity. But now that I showcased what I can do, I think it’s just going to help me out for my career.”

Here is the full interview:

