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LiveTigersMIN 2 · Tigers 5Top 7th · 2 outs

Amon-Ra St. Brown Has High Praise for Jahmyr Gibbs

WE'RE SPOILED — SAYS ST. BROWN
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Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs have been teammates in Detroit since the 2023 NFL season, when the Lions took Gibbs 12th overall. The two of them are a big reason this Lions offense has been one of the best in the NFL over the last few years.

St. Brown is a dynamic part of the passing game. He caught 117 passes for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns last season while averaging 12.0 yards per reception, and he finished fifth in the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards.

He is one of the most underrated and underappreciated wide receivers in the NFL. The same could be said about Gibbs in the backfield.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Says the Lions Are Spoiled

St. Brown made that case for his teammate on Wednesday, when he talked about Gibbs’ speed in a Good Morning Football video on NFL Network.

“Yesterday in practice, I happen to block for like a second and a half. As soon as he gets by me, I can literally let go of my defender and know that he probably won’t catch Jahmyr and he’ll be gone,” St. Brown said. “We’re spoiled having him on our team. He’s so dynamic. He can do it out of the backfield, he can do it in between the tackles, he can run routes, you can split him out wide, he can literally do everything.”

Jahmyr Gibbs Is the Focal Point of Detroit’s Offense

It isn’t going to be a surprise when Gibbs is in the conversation for offensive player of the year as the 2026 season goes on. It isn’t going to be a shock when St. Brown puts up another big year either. This offense has talent all over the place, and it should be near the top of the league again. The focal point will be Gibbs, and St. Brown is probably the second-most talented player on this roster offensively.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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