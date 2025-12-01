Dan Campbell Reveals Latest Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury Update

Detroit Lions fans finally got a little bit of good news on Monday, or at least something close to it.

During his weekly appearance on the Costa and Jansen Show on 97.1 The Ticket, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked the question on everyone’s mind: Will Amon-Ra St. Brown, who suffered an ankle injury on Thanksgiving Day, play Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys?

Campbell didn’t commit either way, but his answer was noticeably more optimistic than anything he’d said over the weekend.

According to Campbell, the Lions won’t know St. Brown’s status until Wednesday or Thursday. That may not sound like much, but for a coach who previously suggested St. Brown could miss one or two games, this was a meaningful shift.

In other words:

No guarantees, but definitely not a shutdown situation.

St. Brown suffered a low-ankle sprain during the first quarter of the Thanksgiving loss to the Packers, an injury that immediately created concern given how essential he is to Detroit’s offense. And while Jameson Williams stepped up with a monster 144-yard performance, losing your All-Pro receiver for any stretch is a major blow.

So the fact that St. Brown might suit up on Thursday?

Yeah, that’s big.

The Lions (7–5) are in must-win territory now, needing to stop their slide if they want any real shot at getting back into playoff contention. Getting No. 14 back, even at less than 100%, would be a massive lift in a game where Detroit simply cannot afford to come out flat.

Campbell didn’t promise anything. But he did offer hope.

And right now, hope is something the Lions and their fans desperately needed heading into Week 14.